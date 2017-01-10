UPDATE 1-Canada building permits slip in Nov as Alberta pulls back

(Adds details from report)

OTTAWA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits edged down in November due to lower construction intentions in Alberta following a surge the month before ahead of provincial building code changes, data from Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday.

The 0.1 percent decrease was not as large as economists' forecasts for a decline of 5.0 percent, while October was revised up to a gain of 10.5 percent from the previously reported 8.7 percent.

A 1.6 percent decline in residential building permits led the way lower in November as construction plans for both single-family and multi-family buildings fell.

Alberta posted fewer construction intentions in both residential categories, correcting from a spike in October as builders rushed to get ahead of new energy efficiency rules for residential and commercial buildings that came into effect at the beginning of November.

National non-residential building permits rose 3.0 percent on increased construction plans for institutional buildings, including educational facilities and nursing homes.

Industrial permits rose for the second month in a row on increased plans to build primary industry buildings and manufacturing plants, but permits for commercial buildings dropped with fewer plans to build hotels and office buildings.