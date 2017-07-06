(Adds details of release, background)
OTTAWA, July 6 The value of Canadian building
permits issued in May jumped 8.9 percent on plans for more
construction of residential buildings, particularly in the
red-hot market of Ontario, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a 2.6 percent
increase. Statscan revised April's data to show a 0.5 percent
advance, compared with an initially reported fall of 0.2
percent.
Residential building permits rose by 10.8 percent on
strength in Ontario, the most populous of Canada's 10 provinces.
Permits for multi-family buildings soared by 15.0 percent, while
single-family units posted a 7.4 percent gain.
The data suggests some easing in the tight supply of housing
that economists blame for home prices that have been surging in
Toronto, Canada's largest city.
Non-residential building permits rose 5.6 percent in May,
the third consecutive monthly gain, on increased plans for
commercial structures such as retail and wholesale buildings.
