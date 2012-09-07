FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada building permits fall in July
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Canada building permits fall in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Building permits fall 2.3 pct in July

* Declines in residential and non-residential projects

* Possible sign hot housing market may be cooling

OTTAWA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The value of building permits issued in Canada fell in July, with the biggest decline seen in multi-family residential projects, in another sign the hot housing market may be cooling.

Municipalities issued permits in July worth 2.3 percent less than those issued in June, Statistics Canada said on Friday, with the province of Ontario contributing most to the decline.

Statscan said permits were flat in June, revised from a 2.5 percent drop initially reported, and gained a hefty 7.1 percent in May.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast, on average, a 1.5 percent drop in permits in July.

The value of housing permits fell 2.4 percent following two months of strong gains, with construction intentions for multiple family dwellings sliding 4.3 percent. Plans for single-family buildings decreased by 0.9 percent.

In the non-residential sector, permits were down 2.1 percent as a slowdown in institutional and industrial construction outweighed gains in the commercial component. Non-residential permits had fallen 9.0 percent in June.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.