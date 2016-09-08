UPDATE 1-Alberta wildfires hit Canada Q2 capacity utilization rate

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Canada's industrial capacity use in the second quarter of 2016 shrank from the previous quarter in the wake of a major wildfire in the energy-producing province of Alberta, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Capacity utilization was 80.0 percent in the second quarter compared to 81.4 percent in the first quarter.

The utilization rate for oil and gas extraction dived by 4.2 percentage points to 73.9 percent, largely due to the wildfire, Statscan said.

Manufacturing as a whole operated at 82.2 percent capacity, down from 83.4 percent in the first quarter of 2016.

After four consecutive quarters of growth, the utilization rate of transportation equipment manufacturing fell 1.1 percentage points to 93.5 percent.