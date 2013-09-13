FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canada second-quarter capacity utilization dips slightly
#Market News
September 13, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada second-quarter capacity utilization dips slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s industries operated at 80.6 percent of capacity in the second quarter, down slightly from the 80.8 percent recorded in the first quarter, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

The rate matched analysts’ forecasts. The first quarter rate was revised down from an initial 81.1 percent.

Lower crude petroleum extraction trimmed the oil and gas industry capacity utilization rate to 85.7 percent from 87.1 percent in the first quarter. A labor dispute in Quebec helped cut the construction industry’s rate to 80.2 percent from 80.5 percent.

The manufacturing sector slipped to 79.2 percent of capacity from 79.4 percent on a sharp drop in the primary metals industry, which fell to 72.5 percent from 79.7 percent. This is the lowest level for the primary metals industry since the third quarter of 2009.

Capacity use in the transportation equipment subsector, which includes the auto industry, increased to 88.3 percent from 85.9 percent in the first quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
