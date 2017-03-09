(Adds details from report)
OTTAWA, March 9 Canada's industrial capacity
rose to its highest level in two years in the fourth quarter,
lifted by gains in the mining and quarrying sector and a rebound
in construction, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.
Capacity utilization increased to 82.2 percent in the final
three months of 2016 from a downwardly revised 81.6 percent in
the third quarter, its second quarterly gain in a row and the
highest level since the fourth quarter of 2014.
The increase was driven by the mining and quarrying sector,
where the capacity utilization rate jumped to 73.9 percent from
68.9 percent on a gain in support activities for mining and oil
and gas extraction. It was the largest rise since the third
quarter of 2011.
Capacity utilization in the construction industry rose to
84.2 percent from 83.3 percent, ending seven consecutive
quarterly declines, as the sector was boosted by residential
construction and repairs.
In the manufacturing sector, firms operated at 81.7 percent
of capacity, down from 81.8 percent, due to declines in durable
goods industries.
