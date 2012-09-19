FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
High commodity prices good for economy - Bank of Canada
September 19, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

High commodity prices good for economy - Bank of Canada

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* “Unambiguously good” is not just a slogan - Carney

* Says drawing wrong conclusions can cause a lot of damage

OTTAWA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney has reiterated the view he voiced earlier this month that commodity prices are unambiguously good for Canada’s economy.

“The simply starting point, that is based on a lot of analysis, is that higher commodity prices are good overall for the Canadian economy,” Carney said in an interview with iPolitics.ca published on Wednesday.

“So ‘unambiguously good’ - that is not a slogan,” Carney said. “It’s not something we want to be true.”

Speaking in Calgary, Alberta earlier this month, Carney took issue with the characterization that Canada is suffering from “Dutch disease” - with too much oil production driving up the Canadian dollar and hollowing out the manufacturing sector.

The head of Canada’s federal opposition party, New Democratic leader Thomas Mulcair, has criticized Alberta’s oil sands boom as harmful to the country’s manufacturing sector.

In his interview, Carney spoke about the importance of understanding the commodities boom.

“If you draw the wrong conclusions from it, you could do a lot of damage,” he was quoted as saying.

