BoC's Carney: Rate hike talk not hurting consumers

* Carney says rates exceptionally accommodative

* Expects slower pace of increase in household debt

By Louise Egan and Randall Palmer

OTTAWA, April 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney dismissed on Wednesday the n otion that the suggestion of interest rate hikes to come might hurt consumers, saying conditions are still very stimulative.

Appearing before the Senate Committee on Banking, Trade and Commerce, Carney was asked by one senator how he expected consumers to continue driving economic growth in the country if he threatened to hit them with a “two-by-four”, a piece of wood, by raising interest rates.

The senator cited a property developer who worried nobody would buy his condos because of looming rate hikes.

“Monetary policy is exceptionally accommodative in Canada, it has been for some time,” Carney replied.

“I wouldn’t characterize ... the possibility that it may become necessary that some of the considerable monetary policy stimulus in Canada may need to be withdrawn consistent with achieving the inflation target - I would not characterize that as hitting the consumer with a two-by-four.”

The bank has frozen its key lending target at 1 percent since September 2010 but in its latest decision on April 17 it adopted a more hawkish tone, leading markets to begin pricing in a rate hike by the end of this year.

Ultra-low interest rates have helped boost consumer spending but have also raised concerns about record levels of household debt as Canadians take out mortgages at a time of high housing prices.

Carney said household debt would continue to rise but at a slower pace than before.

“We do see a modest increase in household debt, but at a less rapid pace than we’d seen previously and given the improvement in labor markets, a greater consistency between household spending and household income,” he said.