FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Canada urges wise use of foreign capital
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

Bank of Canada urges wise use of foreign capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said on Friday Canada will continue to attract large flows of foreign capital and should use those funds to invest in making companies more productive rather than build houses.

“(It is) imperative to use cheap foreign capital to maximum effect,” Carney told a business audience in Ottawa.

“It is reasonable to expect that Canada will attract for the next decade or so sizeable foreign capital ... and the question is what are we going to do with that capital. Are we going to build houses ... or are we going to invest in our businesses and retool our competitiveness?”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.