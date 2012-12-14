FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flaherty says talked to Geithner about "fiscal cliff"
December 14, 2012 / 5:46 PM / 5 years ago

Flaherty says talked to Geithner about "fiscal cliff"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty spoke to U.S. Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner on Friday about the fiscal cliff, Flaherty said, noting that failure to resolve the issue would affect Canadian growth and create uncertainty.

“There’s good reason for concern in the next quarter or so if that issue is not resolved satisfactorily between the U.S. administration and the U.S. Congress,” Flaherty told reporters in Parliament.

“I‘m not more pessimistic. The reality is there’s more work to be done. We are in the middle of December. I think there’s a desire by the Americans to get to a resolution, but we’re in for a bit of a bumpy road and we need to fasten our seat belts.” (Reporting by Louise Egan; Writing by Randall Palmer)

