BoC says did not provide new policy data to CMHC

OTTAWA, May 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it had not provided any new information on monetary policy to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp (CMHC).

CMHC had surprised markets on Tuesday by saying the central bank had indicated it would keep its key interest rate at 1.0 percent for the rest of 2012.

“The Bank of Canada has not provided any new or different information on the stance of monetary policy or the economic outlook to CMHC,” said bank spokesman Jeremy Harrison.

Harrison drew attention to recent statements by bank officials saying “some modest withdrawal” of the present considerable monetary policy stimulus might become appropriate.