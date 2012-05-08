FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada housing agency sees rates on hold in 2012
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

Canada housing agency sees rates on hold in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, May 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s federal housing agency predicted on Tuesday that the central bank will hold interest rates at 1.0 percent for the remainder of this year, and said it expected mortgage rates to also stay relatively flat in 2012.

“The Bank of Canada has kept its target for the overnight interest rate at 1.0 percent since September 2010 and has indicated that it is likely to remain at 1.0 percent for 2012,” Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp (CMHC) said in its 2011 annual report.

CMHC said it sees balanced conditions in the housing market this year.

