Canada existing home sales slip in Sept from Aug
October 15, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

Canada existing home sales slip in Sept from Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Sales of existing homes in Canada slipped in September from August, hurt by declines in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Thursday.

The industry group for Canadian real estate agents said sales activity fell 2.1 percent last month from August. Actual sales for September, not seasonally adjusted, edged up 0.7 percent from a year earlier. The group said its Canadian home price index rose 6.9 percent year-over-year in September.

Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

