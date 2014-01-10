FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada industry minister sees C$ range as "relatively steady"
January 10, 2014 / 7:31 PM / 4 years ago

Canada industry minister sees C$ range as "relatively steady"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s Industry Minister, James Moore, said on Friday that the Canadian dollar has been trading within a steady range, suggesting the government is not too worried about the currency’s week-long slide to a four-year low.

“I think the range of fluctuations has been relatively steady,” Moore told Reuters in an interview, when asked if volatility in the foreign exchange rate was a concern.

“I know that this is an endless debate about the value of the dollar and what it means for firms. For some firms a higher dollar is a good thing and for others it creates challenges, and the inverse is equally true,” he said.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
