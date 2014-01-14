FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada jr finance minister says manufacturers glad C$ has fallen
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 4 years ago

Canada jr finance minister says manufacturers glad C$ has fallen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s manufacturing sector is happy with the lower Canadian dollar, which presents “remarkable opportunities,” Canada’s junior finance minister, Kevin Sorenson, said on Tuesday.

“I think ... the manufacturing sector (is) quite pleased that we have a dollar that the value is down from what it was a number of months ago,” Sorenson, secretary of state for finance, told reporters. “I would say that with the dollar being low there is remarkable opportunity. We’re an exporting country and as you know by far the majority of everything we manufacture here and everything we grow here we export and so there’s opportunity.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.