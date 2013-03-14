FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's net foreign debt dips in fourth quarter
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

Canada's net foreign debt dips in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Net foreign debt eases in fourth quarter

* Weaker C$ and slower inflows main reasons for decline

OTTAWA, March 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s net foreign debt decreased in the fourth quarter of 2012 due to the effect of the weaker Canadian dollar on international assets and liabilities as well as a weaker inflow of foreign funds, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Net foreign debt fell to C$288.6 billion ($280.2 billion) from C$293.3 billion in the third quarter, the agency said.

Canada’s international assets increased during the quarter, largely due to purchases of foreign securities, and the currency’s depreciation against other major currencies in the period increased the value of foreign-denominated holdings.

The country’s liabilities also grew on sustained foreign investor interest in the Canadian economy.

Canada’s net foreign debt has tended to increase since the second quarter of 2007, the start of the global credit crunch.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.