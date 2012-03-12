FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's net foreign debt grows in fourth quarter
March 12, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 6 years

Canada's net foreign debt grows in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Net foreign debt rises in fourth quarter

* Strong C$ and foreign investment contribute to rise

OTTAWA, March 12 (Reuters) - The appreciation of the Canadian dollar and continued foreign investment in the economy pushed up Canada’s net foreign debt in the fourth quarter to C$213.1 billion ($220 billion) from C$178.4 billion in the third, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

The currency gained 3.1 percent against the U.S. dollar in the quarter and also strengthened against other major currencies.

The international investment position represents the value and composition of Canada’s foreign assets and liabilities to the rest of the world.

Statscan said Canada’s international assets declined by C$10.5 billion to C$1.6 trillion in the quarter and its international liabilities rose by C$24.3 billion to C$1.8 trillion.

