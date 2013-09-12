UPDATE 1-Canada net foreign debt halved in second quarter

* Net foreign debt shrinks to C$103.7 bln vs C$226.1 bln

* Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies

OTTAWA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s net foreign debt shrank by more than 50 percent in the second quarter to its lowest level since 2007, the result of a weaker currency and declines on the domestic stock market, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Net foreign debt fell to C$103.7 billion ($100.7 billion) from C$226.1 billion in the first quarter, the agency said.

The depreciation of the Canadian dollar against most major currencies boosted the value of the country’s foreign currency-denominated international assets in the quarter.

The assets rose in value to C$2.57 trillion from C$2.51 trillion in the first quarter.

At the same time, liabilities decreased to C$2.68 trillion from C$2.74 trillion in the first quarter because of declines on Canadian stock markets. However, the weaker currency caused upward revaluations of liabilities, moderating the overall decrease.