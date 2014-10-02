FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada 2013/14 budget deficit to be much less than forecast - PM
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

Canada 2013/14 budget deficit to be much less than forecast - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s budget deficit for the 2013/14 fiscal year is likely to be C$5.2 billion ($4.6 billion) rather than the C$16.6 billion forecast in February, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.

Harper told a business audience that the improvement in the figures was due in part to one-off factors, but did not give details. He said Canada would run a small deficit in the 2014/15 fiscal year before returning to surplus in 2015/16. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.