FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada budget deficit shrinks in December
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 6 years ago

Canada budget deficit shrinks in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Higher tax revenues helped Canada cut its budget deficit in the first nine months of the 2011-12 fiscal year to C$17.69 billion ($17.69 billion) from C$27.37 billion in the same period the previous year, the government said on Friday.

In December 2011, an 6.8 percent jump in revenues meant the deficit fell to C$353 million from C$1.35 billion in December 2010, the finance ministry said in a statement. Program expenses were up by 2.7 percent.

Over the first nine months of the year revenues were up 4.2 percent, primarily reflecting higher income tax revenues. Program expenses were down by 1.8 percent.

The Conservative government says it will not be able to eliminate the budget deficit by 2014-15 as initially promised, and has pushed back the date for balancing the government’s books by one year to 2015-16.

Ottawa forecasts the 2011-12 deficit will be C$31 billion, even though the data so far suggests the shortfall will be lower.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.