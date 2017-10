TORONTO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Canada will allow its market players to use either a global or local central counterparty (CCPs) to clear standardized over-the-counter derivatives, its central bank said on Monday.

Central counterparties guarantee against default should one party in a contract, trade or investment be unable to pay. The Bank of Canada has been studying for more than a year whether to have traders use a domestic CCP or work with an offshore player.