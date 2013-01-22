FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Days of weak Canadian dollar are over -Canada industry minister
January 22, 2013 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

Days of weak Canadian dollar are over -Canada industry minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Industry needs to innovate, not rely on cheap Canadian dollar

* Minister touring Germany to learn about innovation

OTTAWA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Canadian businesses need to innovate and boost productivity and not hope for a return to a weak Canadian dollar, Industry Minister Christian Paradis told Reuters on Tuesday.

“The days where people were hoping to have a Canadian dollar with a low currency rate - I think this is over. We have definitely to tackle the issue of innovation and productivity,” Paradis said by phone.

He is touring Germany to promote Canada as a place to invest and to learn how German industry innovates.

