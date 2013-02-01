FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada revises December jobs data, changes minimal
February 1, 2013 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

Canada revises December jobs data, changes minimal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s economy created 31,200 net new jobs in December, revised down slightly from the 39,800 previously estimated, Statistics Canada said on Friday after adjusting for the latest seasonal factors.

The unemployment rate was unchanged at 7.1 percent, the agency said.

Statscan revised the data going back three years to take into account the seasonal patterns registered in 2012. It said the changes to employment growth were minor and there was no change in the overall trend.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
