FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Number of Canadians on unemployment benefits edges down in August
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
A Democrat embrace, again
Politics
A Democrat embrace, again
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

Number of Canadians on unemployment benefits edges down in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The number of Canadians receiving regular unemployment benefits decreased in August, partly due to more people going back to work, Statistics Canada said.

The amount of people that received employment insurance (EI) benefits fell 1.4 percent in August to 536,800. Still, compared to a year ago, that was up 7.1 percent.

Most of the decrease in August came from Ontario, the country’s most populous province, where the number of beneficiaries declined by 3.9 percent.

In Alberta, which has seen the number of people on jobless benefits surge more than 80 percent in the last year amid a collapse in the price of oil, those receiving benefits edged up just 0.3 percent in August.

But the number of Albertans filing EI claims jumped by 14.8 percent in the same month. The number of claims is an indication of the number of people who could become beneficiaries. Overall claims filed in Canada increased by 4.9 percent.

Canada was in a mild recession in the first half of the year but growth is expected to resume in the second half, with economists pointing to the relatively resilient jobs market as evidence the downturn will not be sustained. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.