FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Number of Canadians on jobless benefits jumps in September
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2015 / 1:57 PM / 2 years ago

Number of Canadians on jobless benefits jumps in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The number of Canadians receiving employment insurance benefits rose in September, with most of the increase coming from the oil-rich province of Alberta, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.

There were 6,080 more people receiving jobless benefits, a 1.1 percent increase from August. Compared to a year ago, the number of beneficiaries rose 8.3 percent.

Alberta, whose economy has been hard hit by the plunge in oil prices, saw a 9.1 percent increase in jobless benefits in September, led by an increase in those who had last worked in the trade, transport and equipment operations sector. There was also a spike in benefits going to people who had held business, finance and administrative jobs.

Employment insurance claims, which help to gauge the number of people who could receive jobless benefits, declined by 3.0 percent in Canada.

Although overall job creation in Canada has been relatively resilient this year, the drop in oil prices has led to layoffs in the energy sector. Canada was in a mild recession in the first half of the year, but growth picked up again in the third quarter. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.