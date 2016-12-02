UPDATE 1-Canada adds 10,700 jobs, unemployment rate dips to 6.8 pct

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy added 10,700 jobs in November, and the jobless rate fell to a five-month low of 6.8 percent, with part-time work accounting for the gains for the second month in a row, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a loss of 20,000 jobs and said the jobless rate would stay at 7.0 percent.

The figures were less cheery than they first looked, since Canada lost 8,700 full-time jobs while gaining 19,400 part-time positions. The jobless rate fell because fewer people were seeking work.

In the past year, the number of people employed edged up by 183,200, or 1.0 percent. The six-month average for employment growth was 19,300 jobs, down from 19,900 in October.

The goods-producing sector shed 20,600 jobs on weakness in construction, while the services sector created 31,200 positions.