OTTAWA, July 7 Canada's economy added 45,300
jobs in June, mostly in part-time employment, Statistics Canada
said on Friday. The jobless rate fell to 6.5 percent in June
from 6.6 percent in May.
The services sector added 29,200 jobs, with gains in the
professional, scientific and technical services sector. The
goods producing sector added a net 16,000 jobs, mostly in
agriculture.
June 2017 May 2017
Jobs gain/loss +45,300 +54,500
full-time +8,100 +77,000
part-time +37,100 -22,300
Unemployment rate 6.5 pct 6.6 pct
Participation 65.9 pct 65.8 pct
Labor force 19.681 mln 19.655 mln
May 2017 May 2016 Pct
change
Avg hourly wage C$26.86 C$26.59 +1.0
NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy
to add 10,000 jobs in June and for the unemployment rate to stay
at 6.6 percent. The employment figures are seasonally adjusted.
Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees.
(Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Leah Schnurr)