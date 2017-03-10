(Adds details on sectors, analyst commentary)
OTTAWA, March 10 Canada added more jobs than
anticipated in February, driven by a hefty gain in full-time
employment that eased concerns about deteriorating job quality
and reduced the likelihood the Bank of Canada would cut interest
rates again in the near-term.
Friday's report from Statistics Canada extended a recent
strong run for the labor market and reinforced expectations the
economy had turned a corner two years after growth was hit by
lower oil prices.
Employers added 15,300 jobs last month, topping expectations
for 2,500 as full-time hiring jumped by 105,100, the biggest
increase since May 2006.
"The good times keep on rolling for the Canadian labor
market," said Nick Exarhos, economist at CIBC Capital Markets,
adding that the full-time gains suggested employment quality was
firmer.
Part-time work dropped by 89,800 positions, giving back
some of the increase seen in 2016. The service sector continued
to be a source of strength with 30,100 new jobs.
A decline in the number of people looking for work sent the
unemployment rate down to 6.6 percent, which tied with January
2015 for the lowest rate since October 2008, as the global
financial crisis hit.
The Canadian dollar strengthened against the greenback on
the data.
Economists said Friday's report was unlikely to alter the
Bank of Canada's dovish stance, though it lowered the risk of a
rate cut.
"Going into the jobs report, we were thinking somewhere in
the range of a 20 percent chance (of a cut) over the next six
months," said Robert Both, macro strategist at TD Securities.
"It definitely does reduce those odds somewhat."
In its policy statement earlier this month, the bank pointed
again to persistent slack in the labor market and left interest
rates unchanged at 0.50 percent.
Stefane Marion, chief economist and strategist at National
Bank of Canada, said he thought that story was running its
course.
But with wage growth muted and hours worked declining on the
year in February, others said the bank would continue to point
to the weaker underlying details.
Average hourly wages for permanent employees rose 1.1
percent from a year ago, a slightly stronger rate than January's
1.0 percent annual pace. Average weekly hours worked decreased
to 35.7 from 35.9 last year.
