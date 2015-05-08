FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Canada loses 19,700 jobs in April, unemployment holds at 6.8 pct
#Market News
May 8, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Canada loses 19,700 jobs in April, unemployment holds at 6.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Makes clear economy lost 66,500 part-time jobs in April, not
gained 66,500 jobs)
    OTTAWA, May 8 (Reuters) - Canada's economy shed a
higher-than-expected 19,700 jobs in April as part-time losses
outweighed full-time gains, Statistics Canada data indicated on
Friday.
       The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.8 percent
in April.
   
                     April 2015         March 2015
     Jobs gain/loss     -19,700           +28,700
         full-time      +46,900           -28,200
         part-time      -66,500           +56,800
     Unemployment rate    6.8 pct          6.8 pct
     Participation       65.8 pct         65.9 pct 
     Labor force         19.205 mln       19.224 mln 
               
                     April 2015    April 2014   Pct change
      Avg hourly wage   C$25.82       C$25.22     +2.4
   
       NOTE:
      - Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected Canada to lose
5,000 jobs in April and that the unemployment rate would rise to
6.9 percent. 
      - The employment figures are seasonally adjusted. 
      - Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees. 

 (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
