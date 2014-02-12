FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Canada aid for auto sector not just for Chrysler -minister
February 12, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 4 years ago

New Canada aid for auto sector not just for Chrysler -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The additional C$500 million in subsidies for the Canadian auto sector announced by the Canadian government is not aimed solely at Chrysler Group, which recently requested funding, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.

Flaherty included the extra help for the sector in his budget on Tuesday.

“The money that’s been set aside in the Auto Innovation Fund is not just for Chrysler, it’s for some of the other automotive companies in Canada,” Flaherty told reporters.

“I‘m not saying that there should be some automatic subsidy of automobile plants. I am saying that we need to give it a long, hard look and make sure that we are careful in what we do before we let one of the large auto manufacturers leave Ontario.”

