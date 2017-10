TORONTO, May 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s C$23.5 billion ($22.8 billion) preliminary budget deficit for 2011/12 is “within the range” outlined in the government’s latest budget, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday.

“We’re on the budget track, the budget that I announced at the end of March,” Flaherty said at an event in Toronto.

Flaherty spoke shortly after his department released the federal budget update for the month of March and the fiscal year running from April 2011 to March 2012.