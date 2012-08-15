FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Strong C$ boosts machinery purchases, can help economy: Flaherty
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2012 / 3:05 PM / in 5 years

Strong C$ boosts machinery purchases, can help economy: Flaherty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - While the strong Canadian dollar is hitting exports, it is also boosting purchases of machinery in Canada, which has the potential to help the domestic economy, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.

The strength of the dollar is a major challenge for manufacturers and exporters who are already dealing with weak foreign markets.

“It does have some effort on exports but I’ve found in my discussions with Canadian business leaders that they adapt,” Flaherty told reporters.

“The positive side of the coin is the purchase of machinery and equipment by Canadian businesses which has gone up and that’s very important in terms of increasing Canadian productivity and growing our economy.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.