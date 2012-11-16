FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 16, 2012 / 7:06 PM / in 5 years

Canada eyes immediate, significant hit from 'fiscal cliff'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s gross domestic product would suffer a significant and immediate decline if the United States were not to avert its “fiscal cliff,” Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday in a speech in New York.

The “fiscal cliff” refers to automatic tax hikes and spending cuts that are to be triggered on Jan. 2 if legislators and the White House cannot agree on a more nuanced budget deal.

He also said the government was on course to balance the budget in the next two to three years. On Tuesday, he had presented a fiscal update which projected a surplus only in 2016-17, but Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Friday the goal was still to balance the budget by the October 2015 election.

