FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Canada's Flaherty fears "some ugliness" in Europe banks
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Canada's Flaherty fears "some ugliness" in Europe banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say Europe, not France)

OTTAWA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday the most worrying factor in the global economy is Europe, particularly the banks in Europe.

“There’s going to be some ugliness there,” Flaherty said at a conference examining the budget he delivered on Tuesday.

He also said that if disinflation became engrained in Canada, “we’ll have to think about some stimulus.” But he added economists see inflation rising. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Writing by Louise Egan; Editing by James Dalgleish; and Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.