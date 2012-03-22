FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada ready to tighten mortgage rules if needed
#Market News
March 22, 2012 / 3:20 PM / 6 years ago

Canada ready to tighten mortgage rules if needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STITTSVILLE, Ontario, March 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian government, dealing with signs of an overheated property market, is ready to tighten mortgage insurance rules again if necessary, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Thursday.

“With respect to tightening up the mortgage insurance market we’ve done it three times ... and we watch, we monitor the market and if we have to tighten it some more we will,” he told reporters in Stittsville, Ontario.

“The new housing market produces a lot of jobs in Canada so there’s a balance that needs to be addressed. I’d like the market to correct itself, quite frankly, if it can.”

