FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada says on track to meet budget despite GDP drop
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 9:16 PM / in 5 years

Canada says on track to meet budget despite GDP drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, May 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian government is set to meet economic goals laid out in its March budget despite a surprise drop in gross domestic product in February, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.

Statistics Canada said on Monday that the economy shrank by 0.2 percent in February from January. Analysts were expecting a 0.2 percent month-on-month increase.

“I‘m very cautious about looking at statistics that relate only to one month ... So far I‘m comfortable the indicators that I see (show) that we’re on track with our budget expectations,” Flaherty told BNN television.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.