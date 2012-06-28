FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada urges Europe to move toward banking union
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 2:31 PM / 5 years ago

Canada urges Europe to move toward banking union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, June 28 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty urged European leaders on Thursday to move swiftly toward greater banking integration and to use public funds if necessary to recapitalize their banks.

Speaking in Galway, Ireland, on the eve of a summit of euro zone leaders in Brussels, Flaherty said any plan to ease the European debt crisis should include a more effective firewall to break the link between problems in the banking sector and sovereign finances, steps toward deposit insurance for European banks, and “ensuring euro zone banks are fully capitalized, using public funds if necessary”.

“And there cannot be market confidence unless there is a solid plan to address the underlying challenges in a way that’s credible and believable by the markets,” Flaherty said in the prepared text of a speech.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.