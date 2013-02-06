FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada hasn't decided on future infrastructure plan: Flaherty
February 6, 2013 / 6:15 PM / 5 years ago

Canada hasn't decided on future infrastructure plan: Flaherty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian government has not yet decided whether to boost spending on infrastructure to help the economy, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.

Officials have said next month’s budget could include measures to boost infrastructure, possibly by extending the life of the C$33 billion ($33 billion) Building Canada plan, which the Conservative government introduced in 2007. The plan is due to expire in 2014.

“I must say that no decision has been made in terms of a future infrastructure plan, but any decision will be made in the context of our current fiscal situation,” Flaherty said in the prepared text of a speech.

