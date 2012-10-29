FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2012 / 9:26 PM / in 5 years

Canada says tougher rules not yet felt fully in housing market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday that it is too early to assess the impact on the heated housing market or tighter mortgage rules introduced earlier this year, even though there have been some signs of cooling.

“The full impact has not been felt yet,” Flaherty told CTV Television in an interview.

He said there were several factors affecting the property market, including Canadian consumers heeding the repeated warnings by policy makers not to take on too much debt.

