Flaherty comfortable with Canada's housing situation, his health

OTTAWA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s housing situation, which had at one point caused concern about possible overheating, has evolved in a satisfactory way, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday.

The government and regulators have tightened mortgage insurance rules and underwriting guidelines several times, and Flaherty told reporters he was comfortable with the way the market had evolved.

He also said his health had improved significantly since earlier this year. The minister has a rare skin disease, which can lead to other health complications. He missed attending a Moscow meeting in July of Group of 20 leading economies’ finance ministers, but did attend the G20 summit in Russia last week.