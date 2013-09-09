FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Flaherty comfortable with Canada's housing situation, his health
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2013 / 3:10 PM / 4 years ago

Flaherty comfortable with Canada's housing situation, his health

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s housing situation, which had at one point caused concern about possible overheating, has evolved in a satisfactory way, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday.

The government and regulators have tightened mortgage insurance rules and underwriting guidelines several times, and Flaherty told reporters he was comfortable with the way the market had evolved.

He also said his health had improved significantly since earlier this year. The minister has a rare skin disease, which can lead to other health complications. He missed attending a Moscow meeting in July of Group of 20 leading economies’ finance ministers, but did attend the G20 summit in Russia last week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.