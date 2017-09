OTTAWA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s federal budget will be balanced “in approximately 14 months”, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty told the Senate finance committee on Monday.

Flaherty said earlier this month that Canada would run a budget surplus of C$3.7 billion in the 2015-16 fiscal year.

“We will be balanced again in approximately 14 months and we’ll be in a position to run a surplus and make the policy decisions that are made then about what to do about the surplus,” he said.