Canada budget won't show early surplus -finance minister
#Market News
February 7, 2014 / 4:30 PM / 4 years ago

Canada budget won't show early surplus -finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s federal budget next Tuesday will stay the course towards eliminating the deficit but won’t try to “force the numbers” in order to reach a surplus sooner than 2015, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday.

“If we really forced the numbers, we might be able to get close to a balanced budget,” Flaherty told reporters.

“I’ve never been a believer in that,” he said. “I think when we balance, it will be next year, we need to have the confidence of the Canadian people that we are clearly balanced without question.”

