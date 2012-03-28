FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Flaherty: expect good numbers in budget
#Market News
March 28, 2012

Canada's Flaherty: expect good numbers in budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 28 (Reuters) - Canadians should expect to see an improved fiscal situation in Thursday’s federal government budget, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.

Flaherty was later scheduled to buy new shoes ahead of giving his budget speech, and a reporter asked why new shoes as opposed to resoling his old ones.

He responded: “Because things are looking up. We have a long-term plan, things are looking pretty good. We have some good fiscal numbers to report tomorrow. The budget situation is improving.”

