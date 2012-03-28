Canada's Flaherty: expect good numbers in budget

OTTAWA, March 28 (Reuters) - Canadians should expect to see an improved fiscal situation in Thursday’s federal government budget, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.

Flaherty was later scheduled to buy new shoes ahead of giving his budget speech, and a reporter asked why new shoes as opposed to resoling his old ones.

He responded: “Because things are looking up. We have a long-term plan, things are looking pretty good. We have some good fiscal numbers to report tomorrow. The budget situation is improving.”