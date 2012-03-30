FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Flaherty: budget cuts reflect fragile economy
#Market News
March 30, 2012 / 6:15 PM / 6 years ago

Canada's Flaherty: budget cuts reflect fragile economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 30 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday that moderation was needed when he made cuts in the government’s 2012-13 budget because the world economy is fragile and is vulnerable to more shocks stemming from the European debt crisis.

The government opted for a slow road to a balanced budget and kept spending cuts relatively mild in a cautious budget on Th ursday. The budget w as nonetheless packed with controversial reforms that ranged from raising the retirement age to fast-tracking approvals for big oil and mining projects.

