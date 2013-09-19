Canada's Flaherty to make announcement on securities - official

OTTAWA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty will make an announcement about securities on Thursday, a government official told Reuters.

Flaherty is due to speak to reporters at 10 a.m. eastern (1400 GMT). Ottawa has tried for decades to replace a patchwork of 13 provincial regulators with a single national watchdog more in tune with today’s globalized markets.

Ontario and British Columbia have expressed support for the idea while the largely French-speaking province of Quebec opposes it.