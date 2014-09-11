RPT-Canada back to net foreign debt in Q2 from net foreign assets

(Repeats story that was chained erroneously to another item)

OTTAWA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Canada switched back in the second quarter to having net foreign debt after enjoying two quarters of having a small amount of net foreign assets, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

The country’s international investment position was one of C$57.3 billion ($52.1 billion) net debt, with overall international assets at C$3.10 trillion and international liabilities of C$3.15 trillion.

In the first quarter, it had net foreign assets of C$37.4 billion, and the quarter before C$27.6 billion. Those were the only two quarters in the black since the data series began in 1990.

Statistics Canada attributed the change partly to a higher Canadian dollar and relatively strong Canadian equity markets, which it said increased the value of international liabilities by more than the value of international assets.

It was also supported by the current account deficit, resulting in greater foreign investment in Canada than Canadian investment abroad.

($1=$1.10 Canadian)