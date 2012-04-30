FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada GDP drops in Feb, temporary factors cited
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada GDP drops in Feb, temporary factors cited

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Economy shrinks by 0.2 pct after 0.1 pct gain in Jan

* Growth hit by temporary mine closures, maintenance woes

OTTAWA, April 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s economy unexpectedly shrank by 0.2 percent in February, hit by temporary closures in the mining and other goods-producing industries, Statistics Canada data indicated on Monday.

Market analysts had on average predicted the economy would grow by 0.2 percent from January. Year-on-year growth was just 1.6 percent, the weakest since the 1.2 percent recorded in January 2010.

Potash mining fell by 19 percent after weak world demand prompted the closure of mines in Saskatchewan. Copper, nickel, lead and zinc mining fell by 9.9 percent as several nickel mines in Ontario were shut for safety reasons.

Oil and gas extraction dropped by 0.9 percent, in part due to unplanned maintenance at crude petroleum facilities in the energy-rich province of Alberta.

Manufacturing declined by 1.2 percent after five consecutive increases. The output of utilities fell by 1.9 percent, pulled down partly by unseasonably warm weather that cut demand for electricity and natural gas.

Construction rose by 0.5 percent while wholesale trade was up by 1.5 percent. Retail trade fell by 0.4 percent.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.