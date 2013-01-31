UPDATE 2-Canada Nov GDP up 0.3 pct, better than expected

* Oct rise of 0.1 pct had spurred weak Q4 forecasts

* Manufacturing, mining and oil lead growth

* Median forecast was for a 0.2 percent rise

* BoC seen on sidelines amid weak jobs, prices -analyst

OTTAWA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s economy grew faster than expected in November, rising 0.3 percent after a tepid 0.1 percent rise in October and no gain in September, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of economists was for a 0.2 percent rise, though eight of the 21 analysts surveyed predicted an increase of at least 0.3 percent. Taken to the second decimal place, the rise was 0.28 percent. The data was adjusted for seasonal factors such as Christmas shopping.

In the details for the month, Statscan said: “Most major industrial sectors increased production in November.”

Manufacturing was up 0.7 percent after a 0.9 percent decline in October. Oil and gas extraction grew 0.8 percent, with crude rising and natural gas declining.

The number improves the outlook for the fourth quarter, which economists had repeatedly downgraded after a relatively strong first half of 2012. The Bank of Canada this month predicted annualized fourth quarter growth of 1.0 percent.

“It is suggesting some strength as we go through the fourth quarter,” said Paul Ferley at Royal Bank of Canada.

Still, due to the weak start in October, the quarter would still be sub-potential at roughly 1 percent, he said.

“This data argues in favor of the Bank (of Canada) remaining on the sidelines,” he said, pointing to a weak picture for inflation and jobs.