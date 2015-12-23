UPDATE 1-Canada's economy stalls in October in weak start to Q4

(Adds data)

OTTAWA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Canadian economic growth stalled in October, struggling soon after emerging from recession, as a rebound in the oil and gas sector was offset by declines in manufacturing and retail activity, data from Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product was unchanged for the month, falling short of forecasts for a gain of 0.2 percent. The unchanged reading followed an unrevised 0.5 percent decline in September.

The Canadian economy was in a mild recession in the first half of the year, hit by the shock of cheaper oil, a major export for Canada. Although growth resumed in the third quarter, the final quarter of the year has gotten off to a weak start.

Activity in the oil and gas extraction sector rose by 0.8 percent in October, recovering from a sharp drop in September after some production difficulties and shutdowns.

But that was offset by a 0.3 percent decline in manufacturing and a 1.4 percent drop in the utilities sector due to declines in natural gas distribution.

The retail sector also dragged, falling 0.4 percent, with sales declines seen at food and beverage stores. The transportation and warehousing services group also fell 0.4 percent due to decreases in pipeline and truck transportation services.