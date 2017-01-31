FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UPDATE 1-Canadian economy grows 0.4 pct in November, boosted by manufacturing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 1:40 PM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Canadian economy grows 0.4 pct in November, boosted by manufacturing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy grew 0.4 percent in November from October, slightly more than expected, pushed up in part by a rebound in manufacturing, Statistics Canada data indicated on Tuesday.

The increase, the fifth in the past six months, was greater than the 0.3 percent advance forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. Statscan revised its October data to show a contraction of 0.2 percent, less than the previously reported 0.3 percent drop.

Manufacturing grew 1.4 percent after a 1.7 percent drop in October, pushed up by higher output of petroleum and coal products, food, machinery, computer and electronic products.

Mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction expanded 1.4 percent while finance and insurance jumped 1.5 percent, the largest increase since December 2014.

Canada's economy is still performing sluggishly as it gradually adjusts to a plunge in oil prices. Earlier this month the Bank of Canada said it expected annualized fourth-quarter growth to be 1.5 percent.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Paul Simao

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.